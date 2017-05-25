Managing numbers and anxiety: Charlottetown school prepares for transition
Charlottetown's Spring Park School is facing huge changes in the fall, with more than 100 French immersion students moving out, and almost as many English students moving in. Terry MacIsaac briefed parents at the final Home and School meeting for the year Monday night, and said while final numbers aren't in, it looks like he will have all the teachers he needs in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC