Man charged after pickup truck goes into automatic car wash with dog in back

A man has been charged after a pickup truck went into an automatic car wash in Labrador with a dog exposed in the back. RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay say they were called shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday about the dog, and identified a 41-year-old man from Glovertown, N.L. The man is facing a charge of causing an animal to be in distress, and one of transporting an animal outside of a passenger compartment without being secured.

