Man arrested for assaulting female in Charlottetown Saturday

Man arrested for assaulting female in Charlottetown Saturday

2 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Charlottetown Police Services received a complaint Saturday at 6:00 p.m. about an assault underway at an address on Thorndale Ave. Officers arrested a 45-year-old resident of Charlottetown with assault and put him in jail until an appearance in Provincial Court at a later date. Both individuals are known to each other and no serious injuries were sustained, said a police report of the incident.

Prince Edward Island

