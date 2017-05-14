Man arrested for assaulting female in Charlottetown Saturday
Charlottetown Police Services received a complaint Saturday at 6:00 p.m. about an assault underway at an address on Thorndale Ave. Officers arrested a 45-year-old resident of Charlottetown with assault and put him in jail until an appearance in Provincial Court at a later date. Both individuals are known to each other and no serious injuries were sustained, said a police report of the incident.
