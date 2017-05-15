Man arrested after liquid manure spra...

Man arrested after liquid manure sprayed outside Quebec farmers' union office

Longueuil police say they've arrested a man after 12,000 litres of liquid manure was sprayed outside the office of Quebec's professional farmers' union. According to police, a tractor pulling a tank of the semi-liquid manure sprayed the substance in the parking lot of the Union des Producteurs Agricoles office in Longueuil about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Prince Edward Island

