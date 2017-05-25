MacLauchlan heading to Washington for trade talks
P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will be meeting next month with U.S. leaders, including the secretary of agriculture, trade officials and members of Congress. P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan will be among a delegation heading to Washington early next month to try to counter anti-free trade sentiments from the Trump administration.
