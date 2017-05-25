Long waiting lists and few vacancies: Affordable housing in P.E.I.
The director of provincial housing services, Sonya Cobb described provincial waiting lists as "daunting" when it comes to so-called social housing which is subsidised according to people's wages. "For seniors, we have a wait list of approximately 900 people, and for family housing approximately 400 families," said Cobb.
