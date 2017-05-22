LETTER: McDougall earns Mill River kudos

In recent days, I have been very disappointed with many of the criticisms being aimed at a distinguished and successful Islander - Don McDougall. By agreeing to take on the challenge of revitalizing the Mill River Resort, Mr. McDougall has provided a tremendous boost to the economic community of West Prince.

