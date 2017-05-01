Leone Bagnall dead at 83
Former cabinet minister and Opposition leader Leone Bagnall receives the Diamond Jubilee medal from Premier Robert Ghiz and Lieutenant Governor Frank Lewis in 2012. A former teacher and mother of five, Bagnall was first elected to the P.E.I. Legislature in 1979 and served there for 14 years.
