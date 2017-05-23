Lennox Island First Nation showcases ...

Lennox Island First Nation showcases new shellfish hatchery

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

From a casual glance, it would look like Steve Palmer was pouring a bucket of water into a large drum. Palmer, manager of Lennox Island First Nation's Bideford River Shellfish Hatchery, points out the contents of the bucket is mussel spat, 14 million tiny mussels.

Prince Edward Island

