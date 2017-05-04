Kensington carver breathes new life into dead trees
A self-taught carver branched out his intricate wooden creations at a Craft Fair in Summerside's Credit Union Place recently. Bill Testu, of Kensington, breathes new life into dead trees with a steady hand, a lot of patience and some imagination, transforming them into intricate bird replicas.
