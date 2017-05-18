Joel Clow murder trial hears from RCMP drug expert
Joel Clow's blood showed alcohol, methamphetamine and a byproduct of recent cocaine use, an RCMP drug expert testified Thursday, but he still would have been mentally aware of what he was doing the night Traci Lynch died. Clow is on trial for first degree murder in the death of Lynch on July 24, 2015, in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I. Lori Campbell, a toxicologist at the RCMP National Forensic Services Laboratory in Ottawa, testified as a crown witness by video link Thursday in P.E.I. Supreme Court.
