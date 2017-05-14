Island's Electoral Boundaries Commission releases new districts
The overall result of the proposed changes would see more urban districts, expansion of rural districts and closer population parity between districts. Some districts, Like Souris-Elmira and Belfast-Murray River in the east of the Island, will be significantly enlarged to take in more voters.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|Sun
|Max
|1
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
