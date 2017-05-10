Island man gets 90 days for drunk driving twice in less than two weeks
A man who was found in his vehicle with a pint bottle in his hand was sentenced recently to 90 days in jail for two drunk driving charges committed within about a week of each other. Kevin Michael Ryan, 49, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to the two drunk driving charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|12 hr
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC