Irish Mythen to perform new music at ...

Irish Mythen to perform new music at first show home after international tour

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

After months of touring with a few brief visits home, Irish Mythen is set to return to Prince Edward Island to perform a show for Island fans. The award-winning singer-songwriter left on tour in September, returning for a few days in November before flying off to Europe.

