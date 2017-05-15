Interim Conservative leader Ambrose begins farewell to political life
The longtime MP, who has led the Conservatives since they formed Opposition in 2015, will resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer. Later Tuesday she's expected to be feted by her colleagues in Parliament during a tribute to her time in the Opposition leader's role.
