Interim Conservative leader Ambrose b...

Interim Conservative leader Ambrose begins farewell to political life

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The longtime MP, who has led the Conservatives since they formed Opposition in 2015, will resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer. Later Tuesday she's expected to be feted by her colleagues in Parliament during a tribute to her time in the Opposition leader's role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr '17 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr '17 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC