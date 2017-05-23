Instagram classic: Island photographer's shot chosen by Canadian Geographic
So good, one that he recently took of the north shore of P.E.I. caught the attention of Canadian Geographic magazine, and it's been chosen for its special issue, 150 Ultimate Canadian Instagram Photos. "They actually reached out early 2016, I think they were just cruising through Instagram and happened on my account, and they actually featured a photo of mine in their July-August 2016 issue, which was pretty cool," Douglas told Angela Walker on CBC Mainstreet .
