'I did not intend to kill her': Joel Clow told police he was going through drug withdrawal

A transcript of an RCMP interview with Joel Clow was introduced in P.E.I. Supreme Court Wednesday in which he told police he was going through drug withdrawal and couldn't think straight. Clow is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Traci Lynch on July 24, 2015, in Pleasant Grove, P.E.I. He has pleaded not guilty.

