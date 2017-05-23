Homeowner chases down theft suspect in Charlottetown
Two men tried to steal an outboard motor off a boat in Charlottetown Monday, but the homeowner and his neighbour saw them in action. A foot pursuit got underway after the would-be thieves quickly gave up their efforts to take the motor from the driveway of an address on Newland Crescent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC