Girls Guide organization hosts big rally in Charlottetown's Victoria Park
Charlottetown Sparks, from left, Rhea Cullen, Olivia Ross and Claire Bulman having a good time during the Fun and Adventure in the Outdoors Rally in Victoria Park last weekend. The gathering saw hundreds of Girl Guides members attend, including the age groups known as Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders and Rangers, from both P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
Read more at The Guardian.
