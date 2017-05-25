Get up, stand up: UPEI researchers look at effectiveness of standing desks
A group of researchers at the University of Prince Edward Island has published the results of a pilot study on the latest craze in office furniture: standing desks. Based on epidemiological research that suggests sitting increases the risk of diabetes and heart disease, the study looked into the effectiveness of standing desks and whether or not they actually make people sit less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
