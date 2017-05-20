Get growing! Charlottetown Garden Days coming up June 10 - 17

The City of Charlottetown is celebrating all things horticultural again, with the third annual Charlottetown Garden Days coming up in June. It's part of National Garden Days, which honours the role of gardening in our communities and lives, with events scheduled from June 10 to 17. There are workshops on creating various kinds of plant and vegetable gardens, on different kinds of landscaping, and many more ways to integrate gardening into people's lives.

