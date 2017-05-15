Full-scope pharmacist care for hypert...

Full-scope pharmacist care for hypertension could save P.E.I. $81 billion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Making full use of pharmacists' skills to care for Islanders with hypertension could save P.E.I. more than $80 million, a new study shows. The peer-reviewed study, "Cost-effectiveness of pharmacist care for managing hypertension in Canada," appears in the Canadian Pharmacists Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr '17 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr '17 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC