French nationals cast their ballot in Quebec a day before presidential showdown
French natives turned out in droves in Quebec on Saturday to cast a ballot in their homeland's presidential runoff. The French consul general in Montreal said more than 57,000 people registered to vote in the province, with an overwhelming majority of them in Montreal.
