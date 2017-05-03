Fort McMurray remembers: One year since wildfire evacuation
One year ago, Islanders were glued to the news and images from Fort McMurray, many fearing for friends and loved ones. It was one year ago that the residents of Fort McMurray were fleeing the city, racing to escape a huge wildfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC