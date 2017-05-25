Food Island: Wine and food festivals bring crowds to P.E.I.
The Festival of Wines returns to Charlottetown May 26 and 27 and like many food or drink centred events, it drums up important business during a slower time of year. "I think people are looking for authentic experiences, authentic products - I think that interest is definitely growing," said Jean-SA©bastien Morin, wine category manager for the PEI Liquor Control Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|3 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC