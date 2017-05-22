Fire that destroyed Alberta church built in 1875 under investigation

RCMP say the McDougall Church in Morley, west of Calgary, was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene early Monday morning. The McDougall Stoney Mission Society says on its web page that the church was built in 1875 by Reverend George McDougall, a Methodist who had long wanted to open a mission among the Stoney-Nakoda and Blackfoot people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.