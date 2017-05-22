Fire that destroyed Alberta church bu...

Fire that destroyed Alberta church built in 1875 under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

RCMP say the McDougall Church in Morley, west of Calgary, was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene early Monday morning. The McDougall Stoney Mission Society says on its web page that the church was built in 1875 by Reverend George McDougall, a Methodist who had long wanted to open a mission among the Stoney-Nakoda and Blackfoot people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr '17 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr '17 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr '17 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr '17 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC