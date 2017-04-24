Fire battled at seed potato warehouse
The Miscouche Fire Department in western P.E.I. has been fighting a fire in a warehouse holding seed potatoes at Linkletter Farms Monday morning. Fire Chief Jason Woodbury said workers at the farm spotted smoke coming from the roof of the 22,000 square foot structure, and traced it to a fire in the attic of the building.
