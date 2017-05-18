Ex-Canadian ambassador to France says...

Ex-Canadian ambassador to France says Macron's election great news for Canada

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Emmanuel Macron's election as French president was the best news Canada could have hoped for, particularly regarding free trade, Canada's ambassador to France said Thursday. Macron was the candidate who most strongly supported the recently signed European Union-Canada free-trade deal, said Lawrence Cannon, a former federal and Quebec cabinet minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr '17 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr '17 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC