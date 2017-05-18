Epic fail: P.E.I. man tries paying wi...

Epic fail: P.E.I. man tries paying with "loonies" made from washers

19 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A P.E.I. man pled guilty in provincial court Thursday to trying to defraud the Mount Stewart Irving by paying for items with metal washers disguised as loonies. Timothy Vaughan Miller also pled guilty to another fraud charge, as well as charges for resisting arrest and failing a breathalyzer while in care and control of a motor vehicle.

Prince Edward Island

