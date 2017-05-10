Environment groups seek hearings on GMO salmon on the Island
Environmental groups say public hearings should be held on a proposed facility in P.E.I. that would produce genetically modified salmon for human consumption. Earth Action and the Council of Canadians say AquaBounty's plan to produce the eggs and fish in on the Island is different from the proposal approved by the province last year.
