Defibrillator registry set to be launched in P.E.I.
A registry of all AEDs or defibrillators in P.E.I. will be launched by fall with help from Island EMS and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The registry will be connected to the new medical emergency dispatch system being launched in August, said Matthew Spidel, operations manager for Island EMS.
