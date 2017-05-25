City costs for Vancouver 4-20 marijua...

City costs for Vancouver 4-20 marijuana protest more than $245,000

Read more: The Guardian

The city says estimates 40,000 people were at Sunset Beach Park and the Vancouver Art Gallery during the April 20 protest. The city says in a news release that police costs came to over $170,000, while other costs such as sanitation, and fire and rescue pushed the costs even higher.

Prince Edward Island

