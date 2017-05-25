Christopher Cross man gets seven mont...

Christopher Cross man gets seven months for drunk driving causing bodily harm

Friday May 26

A 25-year-old Christopher Cross man was sentenced to seven months in jail for impaired driving causing bodily harm. Dylan Alfred Ronald Hackett was charged following a police investigation into a highway collision that occurred in Central Kildare on Jan. 31. The collision happened as a result of Hackett failing to negotiate a turn, resulting in his vehicle entering a ditch.

Prince Edward Island

