Casey refuses to toe Liberal party line on electoral reform vote
Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says he voted against his party because constituents had spoken loud and clear on electoral reform. The death knell sounded loud and clear in the House of Commons Wednesday night for major electoral reform in Canada, but not before one Island MP made a last stand.
