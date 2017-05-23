Canadian stars with teen fans voice solidarity with Manchester after attack
Canadian stars with teenage followings are voicing their sympathy and solidarity for those affected by the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in England. Teen idol Shawn Mendes, pop singer Alessia Cara and YouTube star Lilly Singh all took to Twitter in the wake of the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC