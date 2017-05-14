Canada's 'Come From Away' wins 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards, including best musical
Married Canadian co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein were honoured for outstanding book of a Broadway or off-Broadway musical, while Christopher Ashley won for outstanding director of a musical. "Come From Away" star Jenn Colella was named outstanding featured actress in a musical, while Gareth Owen won for outstanding sound design for a play or musical.
