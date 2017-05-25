Breaking Man dead after crash on P.E.I.
A report from the RCMP says it was called to the scene on Route 2 near the community of Souris West about 11 p.m. The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle which had driven off the highway, was dead at the scene. The Kings District RCMP is continuing the investigation.
