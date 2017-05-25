Brad Trivers to seek P.E.I. PC leadership
P.E.I. Progressive Conservative MLA Brad Trivers has confirmed to CBC News he will formally announce his candidacy for the party leadership on Friday. Trivers, the MLA for Rustico-Emerald, has scheduled an event for Friday evening in Hunter River where he's set to make a "much-anticipated announcement with regards to his political future," according to a posting on his Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC