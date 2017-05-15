Body of Canadian killed fighting ISIL...

Body of Canadian killed fighting ISIL in Syria will soon be back home: mother

The mother of a Canadian man killed while fighting Islamic State militants in Syria says his body will soon be back on Canadian soil. Tina Martino, of Niagara Falls, Ont., says a Kurdish group that fought alongside her son, Nazzareno Tassone, recovered his body and will be arranging to fly it back to Canada in the coming weeks.

