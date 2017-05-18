Assisted death comes to P.E.I., but province isn't disclosing actual numbers
There has been at least one medically assisted death in P.E.I. since the Criminal Code of Canada was amended on June 17, 2016. "We can confirm that, since medical assistance in dying became law last June, there has been fewer than five requests, and at least one," Health P.E.I. told the Journal Pioneer via email on Friday.
