Arcade Fire's Regine Chassagne, Win Butler to receive Quebec cultural honour
Arcade Fire's Regine Chassagne and Win Butler are being recognized by Quebec's government for their roles as cultural ambassadors for the province. The vocalists are among 18 honourees set to receive this year's Companion of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters, a recognition for "outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Quebec culture."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC