Anti-capitalists take to the streets in Montreal to denounce 'scheming' rich
Anti-capitalists marched through downtown Montreal on Monday to disturb what they claimed were the corporate playgrounds of the scheming rich. For the 10th consecutive year, a group calling itself the "anticapitalist convergence" organized a march in the city to celebrate International Workers' Day, also known as May Day.
