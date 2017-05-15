Amish receive warm welcome as more move to Prince Edward Island
In the past year, more than 20 Amish families have moved to P.E.I., turning heads with their distinctive clothing and old-style transportation. Horse and buggy caution signs have started appearing in eastern Prince Edward Island towns since Amish families from Ontario started moving to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC