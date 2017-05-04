Alberta's top court dismisses all appeals in neighbour stabbing case
Alberta's highest court has dismissed all appeals in the case of a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sex assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times. Rasberry admitted stabbing Kelloway after the two men and their wives had spent time drinking at a barbecue in 2013 but he said he acted in self-defence.
