a Confederation Players set to perform in Ottawa
The Confederation Players troupe, sponsored by CN, a heritage program at Confederation Centre, will spend the next week in Montreal and Ottawa as part of Canada 150 celebrations. The Confederation Players are taking part in a Canada 150 celebrations in the nation's capital as part of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference.
