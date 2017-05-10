'A cat and mouse game:' Beer and High...

'A cat and mouse game:' Beer and High street signs repeatedly stolen in P.E.I.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

It's a decades-long game of cat and mouse: Charlottetown thieves have been repeatedly stealing the signs for Beer Street and High Street almost as quickly as city crews replace them. City public works manager Paul Johnston says people have been stealing the street signs - each located blocks from the University of Prince Edward Island - for at least 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 7 hr WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC