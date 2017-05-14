14-year-old boy charged with stealing car from dealership, fleeing police
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland police nabbed an alleged car thief on the weekend - one too young to drive. They say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after being caught behind the wheel of a new red Chevrolet Cruze allegedly stolen from a St. John's, N.L., dealership.
