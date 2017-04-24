Woman, two children killed in Coquitlam, B.C. highway crash
RCMP say a young woman and two children have been killed in a head-on crash in Coquitlam, B.C.. They say a third vehicle was also involved in the crash and that a total of five people were injured, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC