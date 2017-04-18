Witness tells trial he lied to 911 about Christmas Day shooting incident
A man who was inside a house where two people were shot said he lied to a 911 operator about what happened because he didn't want anyone to get in trouble. Nick Watts made that statement during his testimony on the second day of trial for Matthew Lindsey Clarke and Brodie Joseph McQuaid in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC