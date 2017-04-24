Who let the dogs out?
Some of your favourite four-legged friends are coming to P.E.I. when the Olate Dogs make their debut at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside this August. The Olate Dogs, winning participants of the seventh season of America's Got Talent will take the stage with their trainers and father, son duo Richard and Nicholas Olate.
